What a fitting ending. With the outcome decided, Doc Rivers put Paul Pierce back in for the final possession of his last game at TD Garden. And Pierce pleased the crowd by knocking down a pick-and-pop trey. Peep it below:

The Truth nails his final shot at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/obDX4jkVzj — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 5, 2017

#ThankYouPaul.

