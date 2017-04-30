Paul Pierce‘s farewell tour came to an end Sunday afternoon, with the Clippers getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz.

The Truth played 22 minutes and scored six points in his final outing. This was his last field goal:

Paul Pierce got the final three points of his 19-year career the hard way pic.twitter.com/9W4MQ1BfLU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017

Former and current players praised Pierce on Twitter after the game:

Congrats to The Truth @paulpierce34 on ONE hell of a career! #FutureHOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 30, 2017

Congrats @paulpierce34 .. helluva career! You def inspired me as a boy! Enjoy retirement! https://t.co/p2apC7xe9U — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 30, 2017

Congrats to the truth on a phenomenal career, one of my favorite players to Watch growing up, hell I still youtube him 😂💪🏾💪🏾@paulpierce34 — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) April 30, 2017

Thank you OG @paulpierce34 — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) April 30, 2017

Thanks for all the memories, Paul!

