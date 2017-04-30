Paul Pierce‘s farewell tour came to an end Sunday afternoon, with the Clippers getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz.

The Truth played 22 minutes and scored six points in his final outing. This was his last field goal:

Former and current players praised Pierce on Twitter after the game:

Thanks for all the memories, Paul!

Related
Chris Paul to Paul Pierce: ‘You’re Not Ending Your Career in Utah’
Paul Pierce Says Farewell Tour Not Causing Distractions