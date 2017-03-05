Rudy Gobert sent the Kings-Jazz game to overtime with this bucket:

Gobert with the game-tying bucket. OT in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/Ac0VMYFLjJ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 6, 2017

The big fella then finished the job in the extra period, tipping in the game-winner at the buzzer:

Rudy Gobert FTW 💯 💯 pic.twitter.com/TjIcZ4v9E0 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 6, 2017

The basket was initially ruled goaltending, but the call was overturned. Sacramento held a twelve-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before allowing the Jazz to fight back. Gobert had 16 points and 24 boards overall. Not bad.