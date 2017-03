Russell Westbrook has now recorded three triple-doubles in his last five games…a span in which he’s exceeded 38 points four times. The Brodie is recording triple-doubles at a historic pace:

Triple-double No. 30 for Russ. Westbrook is just 1 shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain for the 2nd most in a single season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/WK1LzIkbWP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2017