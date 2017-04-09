Minutes after breaking the single-season triple-double record, Russell Westbrook hit a RIDICULOUS game-winner from the parking lot. Peep the highlight below.

The shot eliminated Denver from playoff contention and gave Russ 50 points on the night, to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Has the Brodie locked up MVP?

