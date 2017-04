It doesn’t happen often.

The Greek Freak usually gets the better of those who try to dunk on him. But not this time.

In the opening minutes of Game 5, Toronto big man Serge Ibaka made a statement by elevating for a monster slam over Giannis.

Ibaka making a statement early 😳 pic.twitter.com/l47aCJUnge — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 24, 2017

We see you, Serge!