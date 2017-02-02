The Curry family took over on Wednesday night as Steph, Seth and Dell all had their moments. In the Mavericks 113-95 win over the Sixers, Seth dropped a team-high 22 points to go along with 6 dimes and 4 steals. Older brother Steph went off for 39 points and hit 11 3-pointers to lead the Warriors to a 126-111 win over the Hornets. Before the game, pops showed he still had range when he hit a deep three with an assist from Steph.

Check out the best of the Curry’s night above.

