The Curry family took over on Wednesday night as Steph, Seth and Dell all had their moments. In the Mavericks 113-95 win over the Sixers, Seth dropped a team-high 22 points to go along with 6 dimes and 4 steals. Older brother Steph went off for 39 points and hit 11 3-pointers to lead the Warriors to a 126-111 win over the Hornets. Before the game, pops showed he still had range when he hit a deep three with an assist from Steph.
Check out the best of the Curry’s night above.
Related
Kevin Durant Told Stephen Curry to “Get In His Bag and Be Aggressive”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus