It was a night to remember at the AT&T Center, as legendary big man Tim Duncan was honored with a jersey retirement ceremony. The future Hall-of-Famer was remembered through speeches from Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Gregg Popovich before concluding the night by addressing the crowd. Check out Pop, Parker, and Ginobili’s speeches below.
"Thank you, San Antonio. Thank you."— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2016
Tim Duncan expresses his gratitude to fans before his jersey is retired. https://t.co/C24fl0mc5M
