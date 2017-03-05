The Boston-Phoenix game was a THRILLER.
Trailing by 2 with under 10 seconds remaining, Suns guard Eric Bledsoe drove the lane and got the acrobatic lay-up to go. With no timeouts, the Celtics inbounded but lost control of the ball, which rolled right into Tyler Ulis‘ hands.
And the former Wildcat did the rest.
What a finish. @tulis3 drills the game-winner 👌👌 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/zgyJNk1cBA
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 6, 2017
Ulis had 20 points in total. What a finish.
