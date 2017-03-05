The Boston-Phoenix game was a THRILLER.

Trailing by 2 with under 10 seconds remaining, Suns guard Eric Bledsoe drove the lane and got the acrobatic lay-up to go. With no timeouts, the Celtics inbounded but lost control of the ball, which rolled right into Tyler Ulis‘ hands.

And the former Wildcat did the rest.

Ulis had 20 points in total. What a finish.