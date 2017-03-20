We knew things had the potential to get chippy in another meeting between the Warriors and the Thunder, and sure enough…

Stephen Curry responded to the skirmish with a cold-blooded triple to end the half.

Steph responds to the scuffle with a filthy walk—er, run-off three! pic.twitter.com/HzmreEqbcN — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 21, 2017

We see you, Steph!