We knew things had the potential to get chippy in another meeting between the Warriors and the Thunder, and sure enough…
Things got chippy in OKC 👀 (via @TheCrossover) pic.twitter.com/3ekfubGV8Y
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 21, 2017
Stephen Curry responded to the skirmish with a cold-blooded triple to end the half.
Steph responds to the scuffle with a filthy walk—er, run-off three! pic.twitter.com/HzmreEqbcN
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 21, 2017
We see you, Steph!
