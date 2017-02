After getting off to a dismal 2-8 start in the 2016-17 season, the Wizards now boast a 28-20 record, tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Markieff Morris put in work tonight to ensure their 15th-straight home win, knocking off the 21-29 Knicks.

