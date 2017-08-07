Clippers center Willie Reed was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in downtown Miami on Sunday.

According to the police report, Reed’s wife told him that she wanted a divorce and a struggle ensued.

Reed, 27, was jailed and was later released to former Heat teammate Okaro White.

Reed’s wife said she was knocked to the ground while attempting to take her purse. Jasmine Reed said Willie Reed also grabbed her by the shirt, hair, wrist and arm. She said she then struck her husband with a glass candle. Willie Reed said he never struck his wife, but did touch her hair, purse and shirt. According to the arrest report, Jasmine Reed, “had red marks on her left wrist, right bicep, the right side of her chest and her back and swelling on her left foot.” The couple’s youngest child was present during the incident.

