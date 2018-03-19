Willy Hernangomez Posts Season-High 17 Points in One Half

by March 19, 2018
4

Willy Hernangomez flashed some of the potential that’s earned him comparisions to 3-time NBA All-Star Marc Gasol, scoring a season-high 17 points in the Hornets’ 108-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. He went 6-for-11 from the field and also had two steals in 20 minutes of work.

Hernangomez scored all 17 points in the first half.

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t exactly pay a king’s ransom to the New York Knicks to acquire the NBA All-Rookie First Team center on Feb. 7, sending away two future second round picks and Johnny O’Bryant.

Hernangomez averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game as a rookie. This season, those numbers are down to 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 8.1 minutes.

You Might Also Like
enes kanter Willy Hernangomez marc gasol
NBA

Enes Kanter Calls Willy Hernangomez ‘A Young Version of Marc Gasol’

3 days ago
933
willy hernangomez hornets trade
NBA

Report: Knicks Trade Willy Hernangomez To The Hornets

1 month ago
2,399
Willy Hernangomez trade knicks
NBA

Report: Willy Hernangomez Requests Trade From Knicks

1 month ago
2,838
NBA

Willy The Kid

9 months ago
10
Photos

Kyle O’Quinn, Willy Hernangomez, Chris McCullough and Trevor Booker Hand Out Food At Big Brothers and Big Sisters Headquarters

1 year ago
7
NBA

Knicks Sign Willy Hernangomez And Mindaugas Kuzminskas

2 years ago
7

TRENDING


Most Recent

Willy Hernangomez Posts Season-High 17 Points in One Half

2 mins ago
4

LeBron James Records Third Triple-Double of Cavaliers’ Last Four Contests

22 mins ago
64

Ben Simmons Stuffs Stat Sheet for Ninth Triple-Double of the Year

36 mins ago
66

Jalen “Baby Westbrook” Lecque Junior Year Mixtape

4 hours ago
223
kevin love broken hand

Kevin Love To Play After Missing 20 Games With Broken Hand

5 hours ago
249