Willy Hernangomez Posts Season-High 17 Points in One Half

Willy Hernangomez flashed some of the potential that’s earned him comparisions to 3-time NBA All-Star Marc Gasol, scoring a season-high 17 points in the Hornets’ 108-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. He went 6-for-11 from the field and also had two steals in 20 minutes of work.

Hernangomez scored all 17 points in the first half.

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t exactly pay a king’s ransom to the New York Knicks to acquire the NBA All-Rookie First Team center on Feb. 7, sending away two future second round picks and Johnny O’Bryant.

Hernangomez averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game as a rookie. This season, those numbers are down to 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 8.1 minutes.