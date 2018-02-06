Report: Wizards Discussing Trades Involving Marcin Gortat

by Ryne Nelson February 06, 2018

marcin gortat trade wizards

The Wizards have reportedly engaged in trade discussions with “several teams” involving Marcin Gortat.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Washington won’t take back a long-term contract for Gortat.

The Washington Wizards have been engaged in trade talks involving center Marcin Gortat, multiple sources told ESPN.

Several teams have shown interest, but the Wizards are looking to improve their team now while not taking on additional long-term money, sources said.

