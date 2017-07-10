Otto Porter is staying in Washington.

The Wizards matched the Brooklyn Nets’ four-year, $106.5 million offer sheet for the restricted free agent forward.

The Wizards were determined to hang on to the 24-year-old.

Per the WaPo:

In what has been the least dramatic story line of free agency, Otto Porter Jr. will return to the Washington Wizards as anticipated.

The Wizards now have 15 players signed, 13 with guaranteed contracts. The team’s estimated 2017-18 salary will be $126.1 million, which will be $10.7 million over the luxury tax line.

While Porter’s payday has caught the attention of the NBA, sparking debates about whether a team’s third best player is worth a max contract, he should become a very popular man to some within the Wizards’ locker room. Teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. attended Washington’s Summer League game in Las Vegas and was posed a lighthearted question on whether Porter will pick up dinner tabs.

“I hope so,” Oubre said. “I ain’t paying for it.”