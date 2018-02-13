Wizards ‘Seriously Considering’ Signing Ty Lawson

by February 13, 2018

ty lawson wizards

DMV native Ty Lawson has reportedly emerged as a candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Washington is also considering Derrick Rose, Briante Weber and Ramon Sessions.

After a season in the China Basketball Association, guard Ty Lawson has emerged as a serious candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN.

The Wizards are still considering several point guards, including Derrick Rose, Briante Weber and Ramon Sessions, league sources said.

RELATED:
Report: Wizards Expected To Consider Signing Derrick Rose

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Wizards Expected To Consider Signing Derrick Rose

3 days ago
john wall ball movement wizards
NBA

John Wall: ‘Shocking’ To Hear Claims Of Wizards’ Improved Ball Movement

7 days ago
marcin gortat trade wizards
NBA

Report: Wizards Discussing Trades Involving Marcin Gortat

7 days ago
NBA

Report: Wizards Interested In DeAndre Jordan

1 week ago
bradley beal raptors
NBA

Bradley Beal Says Raptors Are The Best Team In The East

2 weeks ago
NBA

Bradley Beal Finally Gets The All-Star Recognition He Deserves

2 weeks ago

TRENDING