Wizards ‘Seriously Considering’ Signing Ty Lawson

DMV native Ty Lawson has reportedly emerged as a candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Washington is also considering Derrick Rose, Briante Weber and Ramon Sessions.

The Washington Wizards are seriously considering signing guard Ty Lawson, league sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. Lawson, 30, played for Shangdong of the China Basketball Association this season.

