Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

Xavier Silas has agreed to a 10-day with the Boston Celtics, becoming the first player to be signed to an NBA contract from the BIG3, the league announced:

BREAKING: Xavier Silas is set to become the first #BIG3 player to return to the NBA after signing a 10-day with the Celtics. Congrats X! pic.twitter.com/hQ5vKL4ooL — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 27, 2018

The 30-year-old guard played on Brian Scalabrine’s squad, the Ball Hogs.

This season, he has suited up for the G League’s Northern Arizona Suns, averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest on 43.8 percent shooting and 38.1 percent from three.

Silas appeared in two games with the Philadelphia 76ers back in the 2011-12 campaign.

RELATED

Clyde Drexler Named New Commissioner of BIG3