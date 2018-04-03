Zach LaVine: ‘I’m Not Going To Stop’ Until I’m ‘An Elite Player’...

We won’t see any more of 23-year-old Zach LaVine this season, as the Bulls have shut him down for the final five games.

But in his brief return from an ACL injury, the athletic 6-5 guard showed flashes of what he’s capable of, averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through 24 outings.

In a recent interview with Bulls.com’s Sam Smith, LaVine stressed his intense desire to reach a high level:

Bulls.com: What did you feel you showed about your game? LaVine: “That I can be that consistent number one scorer guy, that number one option. I think everybody sees me as being one of the leaders on the team. I want to be that guy in that role and continue to show that. I’ve shown some spots of that and I’m going to continue to work at that. Going to the offseason that’s what I’m working at. I want to be an elite player in this league and I’m not going stop until I’m at that stage.”

LaVine, a UCLA product, was selected 13th by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 draft. He was shipped to Chicago in the blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler this past summer.

