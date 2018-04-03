Zach LaVine: ‘I’m Not Going To Stop’ Until I’m ‘An Elite Player’

by April 03, 2018
273

We won’t see any more of 23-year-old Zach LaVine this season, as the Bulls have shut him down for the final five games.

But in his brief return from an ACL injury, the athletic 6-5 guard showed flashes of what he’s capable of, averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through 24 outings.

In a recent interview with Bulls.com’s Sam Smith, LaVine stressed his intense desire to reach a high level:

Bulls.com: What did you feel you showed about your game?

LaVine: “That I can be that consistent number one scorer guy, that number one option. I think everybody sees me as being one of the leaders on the team. I want to be that guy in that role and continue to show that. I’ve shown some spots of that and I’m going to continue to work at that. Going to the offseason that’s what I’m working at. I want to be an elite player in this league and I’m not going stop until I’m at that stage.”

LaVine, a UCLA product, was selected 13th by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 draft. He was shipped to Chicago in the blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler this past summer.

RELATED
Post Up: Zach LaVine’s Return Highlights Night of Close Games

 
You Might Also Like
zach lavine kris dunn
NBA

Bulls Shut Down Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn For Rest of Season

1 day ago
2,009
NBA

Report: Bulls Sign Sean Kilpatrick To Three-Year, $6.2M Deal

1 week ago
1,097
NBA

Isiah Thomas: ‘I’m Picking LeBron James Over Michael Jordan’

2 weeks ago
7,273
NBA

Phil Jackson: Michael Jordan More Coachable Than Kobe Bryant

3 weeks ago
5,737
Chicago Bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Warned By NBA About Resting Healthy Players

4 weeks ago
716
robin lopez tanking
NBA

Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

1 month ago
952

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Donte DiVincenzo ‘Made Himself A Lot Of Money’ In Championship

28 mins ago
512

Quincy Acy, Andre Drummond Fined For Roles In Altercation

1 hour ago
132
nerlens noel thabo sefolosha suspended

Noel, Sefolosha Suspended 5 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Program

1 hour ago
188

Stephen Curry: James Harden ‘Leader in the Clubhouse’ for MVP

1 hour ago
142

Zach LaVine: ‘I’m Not Going To Stop’ Until I’m ‘An Elite Player’...

2 hours ago
273