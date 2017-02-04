Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn left ACL.

LaVine injured his knee during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Pistons.

#Twolves guard Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the season after MRI reveals a torn ACL in left knee. Full Release: pic.twitter.com/5XLd9P0MMK — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 4, 2017

LaVine was third in the NBA in minutes at 37.2 mpg, with a career-best 18.9 points, 3.4 boards and 3.0 assists.