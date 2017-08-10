Kings forward Zach Randolph was arrested for marijuana possession last night amid “a crazy disturbance” in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, things got violent after Randolph and two others were arrested.

Nickerson Gardens 112th & Zamora officer needs help call floods the area with LAPD & Sheriffs no arrests @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/MQGvOMNfP6

Check out the details:

After the arrests, we’re told things got crazy — the crowd became unruly and LAPD had to call for backup.

We’re told 6 cop cars were vandalized — tires slashed and windows busted — and cops formed a battle line to restore order.

In the end, cops recovered 2 guns, drugs, a significant amount of cash and 2 vehicles were impounded — though it’s unclear if any of those things belonged to Randolph.