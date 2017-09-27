Zach Randolph says he was “wrongfully arrested” in Los Angeles this summer.

Z-Bo’s marijuana charge was ultimately dropped.

The veteran big man is looking for a fresh start in Sacramento.

Per the Sac Bee:

“I’m not speaking a lot about it,” the power forward said, “but I felt that I was wrongfully arrested. Things that was put out there wasn’t true. But I don’t want to be a distraction to my team, my organization, so I’m just going to move forward and play basketball.”

Pressed about whether he expects a fine or suspension from the NBA, he quickly replied, “No. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Randolph thus begins his 17th NBA season and his reunion with Dave Joerger, his head coach during three of his final four years with the Grizzlies. He also is reunited with center Kosta Koufos, his teammate for two seasons in Memphis.

“Sometimes I think you have got to protect Zach,” Joerger said. “I mean he has taken a lot of hits in the course of his career. He only played one year of college, and the first few years in Portland he didn’t play a ton. But as many offensive rebounds as he has grabbed, that body-on-body contact is always there. You talk to people who have played against Zach and they say it’s like wrestling a bear for 48 minutes. He wears you out.”