Zaza Pachulia Says He Didn’t Intentionally Fall on Russell Westbrook

by February 25, 2018
Zaza Pachulia was caught in the middle of another altercation during last night’s Warriors vs Thunder game. The 34-year-old fell on top of Russell Westbrook‘s legs towards the end of the third quarter. It was the second time in the last two seasons that Pachulia has hit Westbrook.

Westbrook was mad after the game, directly saying that “obviously it was intentional.” He was then asked if Pachulia is a dirty player. “Yeah, for sure,” he said.

Pachulia responded to those quotes, calling Westbrook “childish.”

“I don’t want to go back and forth on those kind of things,” Pachulia said, via the Mercury News. “That’s not the case.”

Pachulia’s been in the public’s eye since he stepped on Kawhi Leonard‘s ankle during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals last season, causing him to miss the rest of the playoffs. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich went off on Pachulia following the injury. Popovich said Pachulia “has a history with that kind of action.”

The Warriors beat the Thunder last night, winning 112-80.

 
