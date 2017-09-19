The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be an even more formidable basketball team in 2017-18, according to Zaza Pachulia.
Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia: “I think we’re going to be even better this year” https://t.co/vVW85ZKUcP pic.twitter.com/LwNHJ5waDn
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 18, 2017
The veteran big man says the Dubs got stronger over the summer through shrewd personnel moves.
Pachulia, 33, re-upped with Golden State on a one-year, $3.5 million pact.
Per the Mercury News:
“I think we’re going to be even better this year with the confidence, the trust factor and knowing for ourselves we won a championship with that team, with that personalities on the team and the chemistry we have,” Pachulia said. “We can be even better with the focus we have with better details in how to improve.”
To stop that from happening, plenty of other NBA teams have loaded up their respective rosters. The Rockets acquired Chris Paul to pair with James Harden in the backcourt. The Thunder landed Paul George in hopes a one-year experiment with Russell Westbrook will become something more permanent. The Boston Celtics became shrewd in both free agency (Gordon Hayward) and trades (Kyrie Irving).
“We got Nick Young. We got Omri Casspi. We got Jordan Bell,” Pachulia answered.
Those players fill positional needs rather than any serve as counter arguments to the other more high profile offseason moves. Then again, those moves hardly measure up the more talented members of the Warriors’ roster in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.
