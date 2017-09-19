The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be an even more formidable basketball team in 2017-18, according to Zaza Pachulia.

Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia: “I think we’re going to be even better this year” https://t.co/vVW85ZKUcP pic.twitter.com/LwNHJ5waDn — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 18, 2017

The veteran big man says the Dubs got stronger over the summer through shrewd personnel moves.

Pachulia, 33, re-upped with Golden State on a one-year, $3.5 million pact.

Per the Mercury News: