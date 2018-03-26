Zeke Upshaw Dies After Collapsing During G League Game

by March 26, 2018
968

NBA G League player Zeke Upshaw of the Grand Rapids Drive passed away on Monday morning after collapsing in the closing seconds of a game over the weekend, the team announced. He was only 26-years-old.

Zeke’s mother, Jewel Upshaw, issued the following statement:

The Drive organization:

G League President Malcolm Turner:


Upshaw, who was in his second season with the Drive, tumbled to the floor with about 50 seconds remaining in a game against the Long Island Nets on Saturday. He was removed on a stretcher and taken to Spectrum Health.

 
