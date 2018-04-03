Ben Simmons Becomes 2nd Rookie Ever With 1,200 Points, 600 Rebounds, 600 Assists

by April 03, 2018
747
Ben Simmons

While it’s technically Ben Simmons‘ second season in the NBA, the former No. 1 overall pick has been setting rookie records left and right. His latest foray into the NBA history books isn’t record-breaking, but it’s remarkable nonetheless.

With his 36th double-double of the year — of the 15-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist variety — in a 121-95 win over the Nets, Simmons eclipsed 1,200 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists on the season. He’s the first rookie to do so since Oscar Robertson did in the 1960-61 season as a member of the Cincinnati Royals. Not bad company for the Aussie, and maybe even a sign of things to come.

  
You Might Also Like
Kevin Durant
NBA

Post Up: KD And The Warriors Get The Last Laugh in Oklahoma City

1 hour ago
337
ben simmons julius erving dr. j
NBA

Julius Erving: Ben Simmons Has ‘Once-in-a-Decade’ Skill Set

10 hours ago
908
NBA

Post Up: Sixers Win 10th Straight And Spurs Knock Off Rockets

2 days ago
1,539
NBA

Report: There’s Hope Joel Embiid Only Misses One Playoff Game

4 days ago
793
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Out At Least Two Games With Facial Contusion

5 days ago
579
trey burke
NBA

Post Up: Trey Burke Drops Buckets, Markelle Fultz Returns

1 week ago
3,763

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kevin Durant

Post Up: KD And The Warriors Get The Last Laugh in Oklahoma City

1 hour ago
337
Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Becomes 2nd Rookie Ever With 1,200 Points, 600 Rebounds, 600 Assists

5 hours ago
747
ben simmons julius erving dr. j

Julius Erving: Ben Simmons Has ‘Once-in-a-Decade’ Skill Set

10 hours ago
908

Jabari Parker On Future With Bucks: ‘Honestly, It’s Uncertain’

10 hours ago
932
NBA 2K

Grizz Gaming, the Grizzlies’ NBA 2K Team, Partners with the Navy

10 hours ago
300