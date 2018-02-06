Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Game With Apparent Knee Injury

After throwing down a dunk in the first half against the Bucks on Tuesday night at MSG, Knicks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered an apparent left knee injury and was helped off the floor.

Kristaps with the filthy dunk, lands and hurts his leg. Had to be helped off the court. pic.twitter.com/rjBWCkgjQv — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 7, 2018

KP was named to his first All-Star Game two weeks ago and is the latest member of Team LeBron to get hurt, after DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Kevin Love.