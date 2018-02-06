Kristaps Porzingis Tears ACL In Left Leg, Out For Season

by Josh Burton February 06, 2018

Kristaps Porzingis

After throwing down a dunk in the first half against the Bucks on Tuesday night at MSG, Knicks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered an apparent left knee injury and was helped off the floor.

A postgame MRI confirmed that KP tore his left ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. He was named to his first All-Star Game two weeks ago and is the latest member of Team LeBron to get hurt, after DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Kevin Love.

Prayers up to the Unicorn for a quick and thorough recovery.

 
