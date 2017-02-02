Karl-Anthony Towns won’t return to the NBA’s Skills Challenge this year to defend his title, but the League’s staying with their format of four big men. This year, though, they’re including a small forward and shooting guard, as well two point guards. The field includes:
- Isaiah Thomas
- John Wall
- Devin Booker
- Gordon Hayward
- Kristaps Porzingis
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Anthony Davis
- Joel Embiid
The Skills Challenge gets underway on Saturday, February 18 on TNT.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus