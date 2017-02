Defending Three-Point Contest winner Klay Thompson will return on All-Star Saturday Night against a field of three other All-Stars. The full list includes:

Klay Thompson

Kemba Walker

Kyrie Irving

Kyle Lowry

Wesley Matthews

Nick Young

Eric Gordon

CJ McCollum

First-time participants include Kemba Walker, Nick Young and Eric Gordon. Kyrie Irving won the Contest in 2013. The Three-Point Contest gets underway on Saturday, February 18 on TNT.