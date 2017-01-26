Ice Cube’s new three-on-three BIG3 basketball league has added NBA legends Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn as coaches.

The trio will join Gary Payton, George Gervin and Allen Iverson as coaches when the league tips off in June. Iverson will be a player/coach for the league’s inaugural season.

The league which was founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube, and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz is scheduled to get underway on June 24, 2017. Games will be played every Saturday through August 26, in a different arena and city across the country, with locations to be announced shortly. All four games will take place on the same day in the same venue, so that fans will be able to see all of their favorite NBA legends at one time.

“When I learned about the quality of the individuals involved in the creation of the league, along with name players, I reached out immediately to lend my coaching experience and become a part of what I think will be a competitive and entertaining league. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide compete in 3-on-3 basketball, but nowhere will you find the caliber of players found in the BIG3,” said Barry.