Billy Preston Has Shoulder Injury, Leaves Bosnia After Three Games

Billy Preston, one of the top recruits in the 2017 high school class, ended up playing only three games for Igokea in Bosnia. The 20-year-old is dealing with a lingering shoulder injury and will seek a doctor’s opinion in the United States. Preston’s mother, Nicole Player, spoke to ESPN about the injury. Read her full quote below:

“We went to a doctor there, but we didn’t get much of a diagnosis or plans for treatment … so I asked some folks for advice and they said he needs to be seen in the U.S. So here we are. Praying it’s nothing serious. If not, he will just continue to work out and prepare for the draft process. They only have two more games left in ABA league and four in the Bosnian League. I don’t see the point [in returning], but who knows.”

Preston recorded a combined 21 points and 12 rebounds in his 47 minutes of game action over in Bosnia. Preston signed with Igokea at the end of January after questions about his eligibility kept him from ever playing a game at Kansas.

Igokea released the following statement:

“Our player Billy Preston has been experiencing consistent discomfort in his left shoulder for the past 2 weeks. He is going to return to the U.S. to consult with a Physician and Physical Therapist. We have such a short season left we don’t want to put him in jeopardy so we support what is best for him to get the best treatment as soon as possible”.

Preston plans to enter the NBA Draft. The League’s Draft Combine happens in May, giving Preston two months to heal up and get ready to play in front of NBA scouts again.

