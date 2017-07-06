A few days back, Chauncey Billups withdrew his name from consideration for the Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations. And according to a new report from ESPN, it’s because the Cavs offered him a “below-market salary” of $2 million.

League sources told ESPN that $4 million is typically the starting point of what an individual in that role should earn. Sources maintain financial compensation wasn’t the only factor as to why the 40-year-old Billups turned down the job on Monday after weeks of deliberation, but it played a part.

“I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization,” Billups said earlier in the week. “As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”

Koby Altman, the Cavaliers’ assistant general manager, is currently running the team.

