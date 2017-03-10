With the unfortunate injury to Andrew Bogut, the Cavaliers have turned their attention to 28-year-old Larry Sanders. According to two reports, Sanders will wind up with the Cavs. Sanders hasn’t played in the League since 2015, when he popped up in 27 games with the Bucks. Sanders left the NBA to deal with a battle with depression. In his five year career, Sanders holds averages of 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Free agent center Larry Sanders nearing deal with #Cavs, league source tells Amico Hoops. Still a couple obstacles to be cleared. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 11, 2017