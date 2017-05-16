The Celtics have secured the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Even though the Celtics had the best record in the East and are in the Conference Finals, their 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets has finally paid off–the Nets, who had the worst record in the League this season, have to swap picks with the Celts.

Rounding out the top three is the Lakers and Sixers. The full order:

Celtics (via Nets)

Lakers

76ers (via Kings)

Suns

Kings (via Sixers)

Magic

Timberwolves

Knicks

Mavericks

Kings (Pelicans)

Hornets

Pistons

Nuggets

Heat

In a conference call after the Lottery, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said, “I wish I could see that well into the future, but no, never in our wildest imagination did we think we’d get a player like Jaylen Brown and have the number one pick in this year’s Draft.

“I remember the time that we made that trade, I was even envious of Brooklyn and where they were. Taking away two of our all-time great players, Paul Pierce and KG, that I thought still had a lot of basketball left in them. Joining with Deron Williams, Brook Lopez and Joe Johnson. I really thought they had a formidable team there. I was envious of where they were headed and where we were headed. But never did I imagine this would happen.”

The Celtics won the East’s top seed this season and are about to begin the Conference Finals. Ainge also said that there “are a handful” of players that he and his scouting team will look at, including Lonzo Ball.