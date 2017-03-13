The Grizzlies have announced that Chandler Parsons, who they signed to a four-year, $95 million deal this past summer, is out indefinitely with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. There’s no timetable for his return and the team is still deciding on the best course of action for his recovery.

Parsons has played in 34 games this season, averaging a career-low 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 38% shooting. Parsons had surgery on his right meniscus last season.