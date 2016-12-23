The injuries are starting to pile up in L.A. Just a day after Blake Griffin was announced out 4-6 weeks following a minor knee surgery, Chris Paul left last night’s 106-101 win over the Spurs with a strained hamstring.

After the game, CP3 said that he’s “OK,” but Doc Rivers took a more cautious approach.

From ESPN:

“I don’t think it’s bad, but I don’t think you know with a hamstring until the next day,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

Paul is currently listed as day-to-day.

