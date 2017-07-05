Danilo Gallinari headlines a three-team trade that is ending Jamal Crawford’s tenure with the Clippers. ESPN reports that Gallinari agreeing to sign with the Clippers set the trade in motion.

Los Angeles, Denver and Atlanta reached agreement Tuesday night on a deal that will have the Clippers send Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a 2018 first-round pick previously acquired from Houstonand cash to the Hawks, league sources said.

Gallo agreed to terms on a 3-year, $65 million contract, while Crawford’s reportedly looking for a buyout.

Gallinari’s played with the Nuggets since being traded to Denver in 2011. He averaged 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds this past season. Crawford’s been a Clipper for five seasons, clocking 12.3 points per games in ’16-’17.

Related

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker