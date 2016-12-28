DeAndre Jordan was involved in a car accident on Tuesday while driving in Playa del Rey, California. According to reports from TMZ Sports and ESPN, DJ was on his way to the airport to meet the team before traveling to New Orleans for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The two cars involved were a black Tesla and an SUV. Chris Paul was nearby when the accident happened and met Jordan at the scene to drive his teammate to the airport.

According to Rowan Kavner, who covers the Clippers for Clippers.com, Jordan will play tonight:

DeAndre's left arm is bandaged up but he says he will play after his car accident. Feels fortunate that he's all right — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) December 28, 2016

The Clippers have been bit by the injury bug as of late. Chris Paul and JJ Redick are both questionable for tonight’s game and Blake Griffin is sidelined for 4-6 weeks after undergoing minor knee surgery.

