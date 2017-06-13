Dennis Rodman’s back in North Korea for the fifth time. He’s scheduled to stay for four nights to, according to CNN, do “something that’s pretty positive.” Here’s more straight from CNN:

When Rodman landed, four Americans were being detained in North Korea. When asked if he planned to raise their detention with North Korean officials, Rodman said: “Well that’s not my purpose right now… My purpose is to go over there and try to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea.” When asked if he had spoken to Trump at all, Rodman said, “I’m pretty sure he’s happy at the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need.”

Rodman arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, wearing a Potcoin t-shirt. According to their website, Potcoin’s a digital currency for the cannabis industry. He later posted the tweet below.

Rodman’s last trip to North Korea was in 2014, when he was promoting basketball with a group of former NBA players.

Photo courtesy of Will Ripley. h/t CNN