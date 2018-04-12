Chris ‘Birdman’ Anderson Selection Highlights Big 3 Draft Night

by April 12, 2018
1,819

Chris “Birdman” Anderson going fourth overall to the Power highlighted the Big 3 league’s second annual draft. Greg Oden, Deshawn Stevenson, Smush Parker and Eddy Curry were amongst notable NBA players to go undrafted. Stevenson was sixth in the Big 3 in scoring a year ago and was projected to go first overall in the Big 3’s mock draft.

  1. Ball Hogs: Andre Owens
  2. 3’s Company: Andre Emmett
  3. Killer 3’s: Alan Anderson
  4. Power: Chris Anderson
  5. Tri-State: David Hawkins
  6. Ghost Ballers: Lee Nailon
  7. Ball Hogs: Corsley Edwards
  8. 3’s Company: Jason Maxiell
  9. Killer 3’s: Ryan Hollins
  10. Power: Quentin Richardson
  11. 3 Headed Monsters: Salim Stoudamire
  12. Tri-State: Robert Hite
  13. Ghost Ballers: Marcus Banks
  14. Ball Hogs: Jermaine Taylor
  15. 3’s Company: Derrick Byars
  16. Killer 3’s: Mike James
  17. Tri-State: Bonzi Wells
  18. Ghost Ballers: Mario West

Team captains Ron Artest, Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer and Drew Gooden join Anderson as former NBA talent to join the Big 3 this year. Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis and Mike Bibby each return as well.

