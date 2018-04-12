Chris ‘Birdman’ Anderson Selection Highlights Big 3 Draft Night

Chris “Birdman” Anderson going fourth overall to the Power highlighted the Big 3 league’s second annual draft. Greg Oden, Deshawn Stevenson, Smush Parker and Eddy Curry were amongst notable NBA players to go undrafted. Stevenson was sixth in the Big 3 in scoring a year ago and was projected to go first overall in the Big 3’s mock draft.

Ball Hogs: Andre Owens 3’s Company: Andre Emmett Killer 3’s: Alan Anderson Power: Chris Anderson Tri-State: David Hawkins Ghost Ballers: Lee Nailon Ball Hogs: Corsley Edwards 3’s Company: Jason Maxiell Killer 3’s: Ryan Hollins Power: Quentin Richardson 3 Headed Monsters: Salim Stoudamire Tri-State: Robert Hite Ghost Ballers: Marcus Banks Ball Hogs: Jermaine Taylor 3’s Company: Derrick Byars Killer 3’s: Mike James Tri-State: Bonzi Wells Ghost Ballers: Mario West

Team captains Ron Artest, Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer and Drew Gooden join Anderson as former NBA talent to join the Big 3 this year. Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis and Mike Bibby each return as well.