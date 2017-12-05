Earlier this week, LeBron James began the campaign for Dwyane Wade as the No. 1 candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. With Isaiah Thomas set to return as early as this month, there’s thought that Wade could return to the starting lineup and IT could run the second unit.

Following last night’s win over the Bulls, Wade solved the potential lineup issue by saying that he’s “good where I’m at” and will stay on the bench.

More from Cleveland.com:

“I’m good where I’m at,” Wade told cleveland.com. “The problem would only be worse when Isaiah comes back, because he’s going to need his shots. Where I am now, it’s working for me and for this team.”

Wade also said that he’s been enjoying his role with the team and that “this is the most fun I’ve had in a few years, just enjoying the game.”

