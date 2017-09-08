Sneaker Week Portland will kick off for the first time on September 17 and run until September 23. Special guests like Bobbito Garcia and DJ Clark Kent will be rolling through to help celebrate the first week-long celebration of kicks in the country.

Events will include, according to the Sneaker Week press release, Sole Sessions, a series of interactive lectures powered by PENSOLE Academy; the Kick Flicks sneaker film festival; Aesthete Society art gallery inspired by sneaker culture; customization at the Wacom Block Party; the Kick & Roll Open Gym with George Kiel, and more.

There will be opportunities to learn about the history of sneakers and what goes into the business side of the sneaker world, as well as a chance to flex your best kicks. There will also be a space to hoop. Sneaker Week will combine the best of the art, music, sneaker and sports world in the city that Nike and adidas call home.

“Sneaker Week serves as an outlet in which members of the sneaker community can curate cultural experiences within art, music, sports, and design, representing their interpretation of the boundless influence of the sneaker,” Sneaker Week cofounder Herbert Smith said via press release. “We want to educate and connect likeminded sneakerheads and enthusiasts through the core creative roots of the culture.”

Photo via Sneaker Week IG