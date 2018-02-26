Five-Star Class Of 2019 Prospect Ashton Hagans Decommits From Georgia

Class of 2019 guard Ashton Hagans has decommitted from Georgia, reports ESPN‘s Jeff Borzello:

Five-star 2019 point guard Ashton Hagans has decommitted from Georgia, per his coach. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 26, 2018

Hagans, a five-star prospect currently eighth on 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings, verbally committed on Dec. 21, but will now open up his recruitment amid questions about head coach Mark Fox’s job security.

In nine seasons with the Bulldogs, Fox, who previously coached Hagan’s cousin Trey Thompkins, has yet to deliver a win in an NCAA Tournament game.

According to The Telegraph‘s Jason Butt and Brandon Sudge, Hagans has not ruled out attending Georgia:

While Hagans has backed off of his pledge he is still considering Georgia now that his recruitment has opened up. For now, Hagans is in the class of 2019 but is possibly a candidate to reclassify to this year’s recruiting class. That was an option Georgia hoped would happen considering how talented Hagans is.

