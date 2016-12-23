Consensus top-25 class of 2017 recruit Jarred Vanderbilt has committed to the University of Kentucky. Vanderbilt, who plays at Houston’s Victory Prep Academy, chose UK over Carolina, Oregon and TCU.

“I just felt like it had a family atmosphere when I went out there,” Vanderbilt told the Lexington Herald Leader. “Coach Cal — he’s a Hall of Fame coach, a great person — and I feel like he does the best with developing his players on and off the court. I feel like it’s just a great school, a great opportunity for me to excel at.”

The 6-8, 200-pound forward joins Quade Green, PJ Washington, Nick Richards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 2017 class.

