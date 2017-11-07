After a summer of rumors that he’d sign with adidas, Giannis Antetokounmpo announced today that’s committed a “long-term” relationship with Nike.

Antetokounmpo signed with Nike as a skinny rookie in 2013. He’s grown his game to become the leading scorer in the NBA this season at 31 points per while wearing the Nike Kobe AD Mid. Kobe even challenged him to win MVP this season.

Giannis is all about loyalty and he cited that mentality in his announcement. His family-first values were amplified this summer when his father tragically and unexpectedly passed away. In his Instagram post today, he tagged all of his brothers.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Swoosh.