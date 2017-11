James Harden erupted tonight for 56 points on 19-25 shooting. He torched the Jazz, the third-best defense in the League, while leading the Rockets to a 137-110 win. Houston built a 32 point lead in the third quarter, thanks to a monstrous effort from Harden. When he wasn’t scoring, he was dishing, recording 13 assists. He also had 2 steals and 2 rebounds. Watch Harden’s bucket-binge in the video above.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins