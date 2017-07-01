Priority Sports represents 35-year-old point guard Jose Calderon. Their Twitter account just announced Calderon’s agreement to sign with the Cavaliers.
A big congratulations to our guy @JmCalderon on reaching an agreement with the @cavs!
— Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 2, 2017
USA Today reports that the one-year contract is for $2.3 million.
Calderon split his 2016-17 season between the Lakers and Hawks. The Cavs mark the sweet-shooting point guard’s seventh team.
