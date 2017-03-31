Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is going to miss the end of the regular season with a fractured right fibula, the team announced. Nurkic suffered the injury during last night’s win against the Rockets. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks.

The fibula is between the knee and the ankle.

Nurkic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.25 assists in 29.2 minutes since being traded to the Blazers on February 13. They’re 14-6 since Nurkic came on board, finishing the month of March with a 13-3 record, the best in the League. They’re currently two games ahead of the Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the West.