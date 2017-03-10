Kawhi Leonard suffered a hit to the head in the second half of last night’s game in Oklahoma City and didn’t play in the game’s final 14 minutes. Leonard, in the middle of another MVP caliber season, will now enter the League’s concussion protocol. He’s played in 58 of the Spurs’ 64 games this season, averaging 26 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. The Spurs are 5-1 when he doesn’t play.

Leonard will miss Saturday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. It’s the first meeting between the League’s two best teams since opening night, when the Spurs destroyed the Warriors, 129-100. Golden State sits two games ahead of San Antonio in the standings.

To pass the League’s concussion protocols, players have to be able to pass these tests: