Klay Thompson and the Warriors just wrapped up a three-game homestand. To support the Northern California wildfire victims, Thompson pledged to donate $1,000 for every point he scored throughout those three games. Now that the Dubs are set to hit the road again, Thompson will give $69,000 to Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

Klay announced his efforts in a video posted to Twitter last week, saying, “Let’s stick together, because loved ones and families have been displaced and lost from these terrible events.”

During our next 3 home games, I'm pledging $1000 per point to North Bay fire relief. Join me by pledging any amount: https://t.co/IRUXEdItDM pic.twitter.com/oTAbssc1I5 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) October 20, 2017

In addition to the $69K, Thompson helped to raise nearly $339,000 to donate to Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

h/t NBC Sports